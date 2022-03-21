  
Wilconi Joint Venture Update
Perth, Mar 21, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:WMC) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is pleased to advise of the attached Resource Update announcement by our Joint Venture partner A-Cap Energy Ltd.

The Wilconi Joint Venture (WMC currently 80%, with A-Cap earning 75%) was established in 2019 to explore and develop the large-scale Wiluna nickel-cobalt laterite resource.

WMC also owns 100% of the mineral rights to nickel-cobalt-PGE sulphides (Ni-Co-Cu-PGE) including the high-grade Bodkin discovery in the Wiluna Nickel Project, which the Company is exploring with planning in progress for a new EM geophysical survey (see ASX release 17 August 2021).

WMC's tenure in the richly endowed Wiluna Nickel Project comprises 40km of strike extent of the Perseverance ultramafic sequence that is prospective for tier-1 (Ni-Co-PGE) discoveries.

*To view the A-Cap Energy announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ALJ8SIE1


About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation LtdWiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMC) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF)  is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.

    


Contact
Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418

Jim Malone
General Manager
Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714

Dannika Warburton
Media & Communications
+61 401 094 261



