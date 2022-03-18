

Etherstack Launches Carrier MCX IWF Product

Sydney, Mar 23, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to announce the product launch of its carrier grade MCX IWF (Mission Critical Push-To-Talk InterWorking Function). The MCX IWF is a telco network element that seamlessly bridges traditional public safety land mobile radio (LMR) networks with next generation MCPTX (mission critical push to talk) services that carriers are beginning to deploy for public safety agencies globally.As previously announced, Etherstack has received an initial order for its MCX IWF product via its partner Samsung Electronics for supply into lead telco carrier networks in North America.Deployment activities for the initial deliveries are well under way.Standards-based migration from existing LMR networks to carrier 4G/LTE & 5G MCX networks requires the use of an MCX IWF to enable secure and robust interoperability between the LMR & MCX domains. These hybrid LMR & MCX networks will be commonplace for at least another decade as traditional LMR users migrate to MCX.Mr Doug Chapman, Etherstack Senior VP North America said, "Etherstack is widely recognized as the leading licensor of LMR protocols and gateway technologies within the public safety industry globally.We have over two decades of high-performance communications network softswitching experience which when combined with our LMR expertise means that we can deliver the highest achievable levels of LMR functionality and standards-compliance to the market."About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.