Haodex Executes Framework Agreement

. China Co-Op Group is also known as China Supply and Marketing Group and is a large group in the agriculture related industry. Its foundation has been approved by the State Council.



NJZH was established with the main goal of serving grass-roots supply and marketing cooperatives and farmers' professional cooperatives. NJZH has built a digital platform for the farmers' cooperation, which includes supply and marketing and credit sales.



About Bulkbuy World



BulkBuy is a wholesale e-commerce marketplace that allows users to participate in group buying deals. BulkBuy enables merchants to set up an online store and sell products from Chinese factories directly at wholesale prices to all USA customers similar to the operation of Amazon by allowing several customers to participate in group buying deals (crowd-ordering). On the Bulkbuy marketplace, Haodex generates revenue from sales commissions, membership fees and product listing fees.



Bulkbuy now has set up several provincial offices including Beijing, Guandong, Sichuan, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Hanan with local franchises.





About Haodex Limited



Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) is an Australian company focused on forward thinking online platforms and global projects. Haodex owns 78% of and operates 2 omnichannel marketplaces, being MonkeyKing Australia (www.monkeykingaustralia.com) and BulkBuy (www.bulkbuyworld.com), and owns 100% of a short term Chinese accommodation hosting business, Franks Haus (www.frankshaus.com). MonkeyKing is an online e-commerce platform which sources Australian products from Australian suppliers to distribute to consumers in Asia, mainly China. BulkBuy is a wholesale e-commerce marketplace which allows users to participate in group buying deals. BulkBuy enables merchants to set up an online store and sell products directly to customers at wholesale prices by allowing several customers to participate in group buying deals (crowd-ordering). Franks Haus is an online platform for leasing private properties, mainly for short term accommodation, in China. The platform will attract tourists





