

Cervantes-1 Operations Update

Melbourne, April 5, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) provides the following weekly progress report on Cervantes-1, an oil exploration well in the onshore Perth Basin licence L14.BackgroundCervantes-1 is being drilled by the L14 Cervantes Joint Venture comprising Vintage earning 30%, Metgasco Ltd earning 30% and RCMA Australia Pty Ltd ("RCMA"), 40%. Vintage will earn its stake in any Cervantes discovery in the targeted Permian reservoirs through funding 50% of the cost of Cervantes-1 (with Metgasco to fund the remaining 50% to earn its stake). The well is operated by RCMA, with drilling management services supplied by Aztech Well Construction Pty Ltd.Cervantes-1 has been planned as a directional well with the surface location approximately 800 metres eastsouth-east of the subsurface primary target. The well has a prognosed total depth of 2,370 metres (TVDSS).Progress and statusCervantes-1 was spudded on 26 March 2022. Surface casing has been set and cemented in place at 750mMD. At 6:00am this morning the well had reached a total depth of 2,050 m MDRT and was drilling ahead towards the primary Permian targets.Safety and healthNo significant safety incidents have been reported. Health management protocols are in place to manage exposure to COVID-19 amongst the rig crew. Drilling operations have not been impacted by COVID-19 to date.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Vintage Energy Ltd

