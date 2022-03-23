

Australia - United States Critical Minerals Delegation

Sydney, April 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Hon Dan Tehan, Australian Government Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment led an Australia - United States Critical Minerals delegation during 29 March - 1 April. Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( FRA:COH ) ( OTCMKTS:CBBHF ) is thrilled to have participated in these discussions and introduce the Broken Hill Cobalt Project to US Government, investors and potential project partners.It's becoming apparent the US is accelerating its transition to a decarbonised economy, including a focus upon EV battery raw materials. The Biden Administration is making up for lost years in creating supportive public policy and incentives for US manufacturers to source raw materials. The four-day visit, strongly supported US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, is seeking to "get Australia/US businesses to interact".Meetings were held with the US Commerce Secretary and various organs of the US Government including Department of Energy, Department of Commerce and the State Department were well received and highlight a strong pivot towards securing critical minerals whilst developing a robust logistics chain.The photo was taken at an Australian Embassy dinner function and includes Trade Minister Tehan, Ambassador Sinodinos, COB CEO and Executive Manager and various Austrade and critical minerals executives from Iluka Resources, Lynas Rare Earths, VHM Resources and Australian Strategic Minerals.About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

