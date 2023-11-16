  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Sydney, Nov 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) CEO Joe Kaderavek is interviewed by ABN Newswire uncovering what many investors are unaware:

The three core activities that tie Cobalt Blue to a global supply chain with the intent of "closing the cobalt gap".

Mining: Ethically extracting Cobalt from the BHCP ("Broken Hill Cobalt Project") in Australia's "safe" regulatory environment.

Processing: Using economies of scale in aggregating key elements of refining at the West Australian port of Kwinana.

Technology: Applying Cobalt Blue's processing expertise to remove elements from waste material providing revenue from extracted metal as well as reducing the environmental liability from toxic waste.

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.

