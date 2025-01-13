  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Sydney, Jan 13, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to publish a presentation focusing on the extensive global opportunities within our ReMine+ Strategy. This presentation forms part of an investor roadshow to be conducted shortly.

In December 2024, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ecocycle Pty Ltd (Ecobatt) committing to explore and evaluate opportunities around processing black mass into critical minerals to re-enter the battery supply chain. The document also includes a link to a short video summarising the agreement.

We would also like to remind investors that the Closing Date for the pro-rata non-renounceable rights issue (Entitlement Issue) is Friday, 17 January 2025. The Offer Booklet is available on the Cobalt Blue website.

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

Contact
Joe Kaderavek
Chief Executive Officer
info@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



