Sydney, Sep 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) Executive Manager, Dr Andrew Tong, explains why now is the right time for the COB strategy to build a cobalt-nickel refinery in the Kwinana Industrial Area, south Perth, Western Australia (WA).



Geographically, it makes sense as WA is the only district in the world to produce all the key raw materials for lithium-ion batteries.



Strategically, the refinery is well-positioned to meet the global demand for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliant products.



Financially, it is set to provide stable margins regardless of fluctuations in cobalt prices.



To view the Video, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2Y543E80





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

