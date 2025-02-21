

Investor Webinar 26 February 2025

Sydney, Feb 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited ( ASX:COB ) ( COH:FRA ) ( CBBHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, Exploration Manager Heath Porteous and Investor Relations Manager Mr Joel Crane.



TOPIC: Halls Creek Project acquisition update



When: Wednesday 26 February 2025

Time: 2.00 pm AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)

Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A

Duration: 60 minutes



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.



To register for this free webinar, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/H9ER9R65





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited





Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

Related Companies