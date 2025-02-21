  Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Metals#Materials General#Mining#Cobalt
Investor Webinar 26 February 2025
Investor Webinar 26 February 2025

Sydney, Feb 21, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:COB) (googlechartCOH:FRA) (googlechartCBBHF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce a live online webinar with CEO Mr Joe Kaderavek, Executive Manager Dr Andrew Tong, Exploration Manager Heath Porteous and Investor Relations Manager Mr Joel Crane.

TOPIC: Halls Creek Project acquisition update

When: Wednesday 26 February 2025
Time: 2.00 pm AEST (Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra)
Format: Presentation update followed by Q&A
Duration: 60 minutes

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Questions may be submitted ahead of time at registration or during the event using the webinar software.

To register for this free webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/H9ER9R65


About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Cobalt Blue Holdings LtdCobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) has a strategic approach that positions us to be among the first wave of new entrants into the allied battery materials supply chain. We are committed to playing a leading role in securing a stable and sustainable future for critical minerals.

https://twitter.com/cobaltbluetech https://www.facebook.com/Cobalt.Blue.Energy https://www.linkedin.com/company/cobalt-blue-holdings abnnewswire.com 


Contact
For enquiries, please email
E: joel.crane@cobaltblueholdings.com
P: (02) 8287 0660



Link: Investor Webinar 26 February 2025

Related Companies
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited cs ct ja en kr de es id fr th br ru 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 397) 
Related Industry Topics:

#Metals#Materials General#Mining#Cobalt

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) Strategic Opportunity for Cobalt-Nickel Refining
  • ReMine+ | Positive Impact from Mine Waste
  • VIDEO: Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB) Cobalt-Nickel Refinery, Connecting Mines with Electric Vehicles
  • Virtual Tour of Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd's (ASX:COB) Cobalt-Nickel Refinery Testwork

    • Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited


    Read More About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited