

Quarterly Report Investor Briefing Notice

Sydney, April 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) ( OTCMKTS:BGTHF ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a brief webinar where management will provide an overview of the Company's Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C for the period ending 31 March 2022. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 10.15 am (AEST) on Thursday 28 April 2022 / USA Wednesday 27 April 8.15 pm EDT.Details of the event are as follows:Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited March Quarterly Report Investor WebinarPresenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane, and Global Financial Controller, Cyril DesouzaDate and Time: Thursday 28 April 2022 at 10.15 am AEST (US 8:15pm EDT 27 April)Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationAfter registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.auTo register your interest for the webinar please visit:About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd

