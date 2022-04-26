Etherstack to Present at NWR Virtual Conference
Presentation time: 9.50am (EST) Tuesday 3 May 2022
Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9H1TPNBB
Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
Etherstack Plc