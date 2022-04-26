  
Etherstack to Present at NWR Virtual Conference
Etherstack to Present at NWR Virtual Conference
Sydney, April 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) is pleased to is pleased to announce that CEO David Deacon will deliver an investor presentation at the NWR Virtual Conference - Series 11 to be held on Tuesday 3 May, 2022.

Presentation time: 9.50am (EST) Tuesday 3 May 2022

Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9H1TPNBB

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au


About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack plcEtherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

 


Contact
David Carter
Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com

Investor Relations
Melanie Singh
T: +61 439 748 819
melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au



Related Companies

Etherstack Plc

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

Telecom CarriersBroadbandFinancial General

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

Corporate Presentation, November 2021

Etherstack Plc


Read More

Social Media