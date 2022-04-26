

Etherstack to Present at NWR Virtual Conference

Sydney, April 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to is pleased to announce that CEO David Deacon will deliver an investor presentation at the NWR Virtual Conference - Series 11 to be held on Tuesday 3 May, 2022.Presentation time: 9.50am (EST) Tuesday 3 May 2022Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link:Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to melanie@nwrcommunications.com.auAbout Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.