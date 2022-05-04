

Vali Tie-In Agreement executed

Melbourne, May 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ), 50% interest holder and Operator of ATP 2021 (other interest holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%,) announces the ATP 2021 Joint Venture parties ("JV") have executed a Tie-In Agreement with the South Australian Cooper Basin ("SACB") JV.The Tie-In Agreement provides for the connection of the Vali gas flowline, and ongoing receipt of Vali gas, into the SACB pipeline network.Execution of the Tie-In Agreement marks completion of all commercial agreements required for gas produced from the Vali gas field to flow to Moomba, to be processed and supplied for sale to AGL Wholesale Gas Limited ("AGL") under the Gas Sales Agreement announced 23 March 2022.Pre-payment receiptVintage confirms it has received its $5 million share of the pre-payments by AGL to the ATP 2021 JV announced to the ASX 19 April 2022.About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.