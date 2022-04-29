

Exceptional Anode Results Using Mechanical Processes Only

Sydney, May 5, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( ASX:MNS ) ( FRA:U1P ) ( OTCMKTS:MNSEF ) is pleased to announce the latest results for its high quality, high performing green anode materials using no chemical, acid or thermal purification and via mechanical processes only.Recent Results and Performance of Nachu CSPG AnodeThe electrochemical battery performance of Nachu CSPG anode has been extensively tested, validated and qualified using commercial graded Lithium-ion battery cells. These full cells have had over 1000 cycles while retaining at least 90% of its initial cell capacity which demonstrated an excellent lifespan of the Nachu CSPG anode material and its readiness for the next step of commercialisation.Proprietary Anode Processing TechnologyMagnis has demonstrated the production of a commercial graded Lithium-ion battery grade (>99.95%) CSPG anode with the help of its technology partner, Charge CCCV (C4V) LLC.C4V has developed and patented the graphite anode processing technology at its pilot facility located at the Binghamton University in New York operating over the last six years.C4V's 'greener' processing technology employs a mechanical approach during the Micronisation, Purification and subsequent Spheronisation of high purity Nachu concentrate feedstock eliminating the toxic chemical and energy-intensive thermal purification steps.Moreover, C4V's innovative scalable processing technology has been able to obtain a much higher anode product yield (~70%) at the pilot scale compared to the conventional graphite anode plant yield (~30-40%).Magnis has exclusivity around C4V's proprietary anode processing technology.Ultra-High Purity Graphite FeedstockMagnis has been able to produce an ultra-high purity (+99%) natural flake graphite (NFG) concentrate feedstock from its wholly-owned Nachu Graphite Project in Tanzania without any nasty and dirty chemical purification process.The inherent crystal structure and unique characteristics of Nachu NFG ore enables facile processing of high-purity concentrate into an ultra-high purity (+99.95%) CSPG anode product with a high yield.Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "We are blessed with such an amazing resource. Being able to produce a high quality, high performing green anode product at +99.95% purity or above without any acid, chemicals or thermal purification while using mechanical processes only, is truly remarkable."*To view tables and figures, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9AP2EFJG About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

