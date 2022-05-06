

Project Range Update

Brisbane, May 6, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) provides the following update on Range-9 and Range-10, the two Single Well Pilots in the Surat Basin.Both wells have been operating continuously since commencement of pumping on 4 April 2022. A gradual well drawdown is underway, with the fluid level currently about halfway down to the pumps.Gas breakthrough was observed in the annulus immediately upon commencement of pumping, indicating the presence of coals that are fully saturated with gas. Shortly after pumping commenced, sufficient gas was being produced to sustain the flare. After around four weeks of well drawdown, the aggregate daily gas rate has reached around 9,000 scfd and is expected to continue climbing.The principal focus of the Single Well Pilots will be to gain greater insights into the ramp up of gas over time. Hence, it is expected that these wells will be operated for significantly longer than the first pilot.It is also intended to restart Range-6 during May to provide similar Single Well Pilot performance data over time across a broader area.About Central Petroleum Limited

