Director Appointment
Brisbane, Jan 8, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited (googlechartASX:CTP) (googlechartC9J:FRA) (googlechartCNPTF:OTCMKTS) announced the appointment of Mr Joel Riddle as a director of the Company effective 12 January 2026.

Central's Chair, Agu Kantsler said, "After completing a formal search process I am pleased to welcome Joel Riddle to the Board of Central. Joel joins Central with over 28 years of upstream E&P experience in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, deepwater Indonesia and West Africa, and onshore Australia. Most recently, Joel was the former Managing Director and CEO of Tamboran Resources, having transformed that company from an early-stage, non-operated explorer to the largest operated acreage holder in the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory."

"Joel brings a valuable and diverse skill set to the Board, and I look forward to his contribution going forward," he added.

Mr Riddle said, "I'm honoured to join the Board of Central Petroleum at an exciting and pivotal time for the Company. Central has established a leading onshore gas position in the Northern Territory with high-quality producing assets and clear pathways to deliver near-term growth. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company's strategy and long-term value creation for shareholders."



About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum LimitedCentral Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) is an established ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP) with exploration and appraisal permits in the Northern Territory (NT). Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas operator in the NT, supplying residential and industrial customers in the NT and wider Australian east coast market. 

Central is seeking to become a major domestic energy supplier, in addition to helium and naturally occurring hydrogen, with exploration, appraisal and development plans across 169,112 km2 of tenements the NT, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects in the Amadeus Basin.

abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Greg Bourke: +61-478-318-702
Sarah Morgan: +61-421-664-969



