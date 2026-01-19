

Cooper and Otway Basin Transaction Unconditional

Brisbane, Jan 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( C9J:FRA ) ( CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) refers to its ASX announcement "Strategic expansion into the Cooper and Otway" dated 22 December 2025 and advises that the transaction with ADZ Energy referred to in that announcement has become unconditional following all conditions precedent being satisfied. The transaction is scheduled to formally complete on 23 January 2026.





About Central Petroleum Limited





Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is an established ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer (ASX:CTP) with exploration and appraisal permits in the Northern Territory (NT). Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas operator in the NT, supplying residential and industrial customers in the NT and wider Australian east coast market.

Central is seeking to become a major domestic energy supplier, in addition to helium and naturally occurring hydrogen, with exploration, appraisal and development plans across 169,112 km2 of tenements the NT, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects in the Amadeus Basin.

