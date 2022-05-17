

Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update

Brisbane, May 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) advises that on 16 May 2022, the Palm Valley 12 (PV12) well in OL3, Southwest of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, had reached a depth of 1,687m at 0600 hrs ACST in the Lower Stairway Formation.Drilling of the 12 1/4" hole commenced on 10 May 2022 following on from the testing of surface equipment and the blow out preventor (BOP). After a planned and successful Formation Integrity Test (FIT), drilling continued in the 12 1/4" section to the current depth of 1,687m MD.In the past week 584m of drilling has occurred in-line with expectations. It is anticipated that the 12 1/4" section total depth (planned at ~ 2,005m) will be reached on 18 May 2022.The PV12 well has two alternate objectives, consisting of a deeper gas exploration target or a shallower gas appraisal lateral that could become a production well. The primary exploration target is the Arumbera Sandstone at an anticipated depth of 3,560m.The PV12 well is the first of a 2-well drilling program that also includes the Dingo-5 exploration / production well. Both wells are being drilled under joint ventures between Central (50% interest), New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited ( ASX:NZO ) (35% interest) and Cue Energy Resources Limited ( ASX:CUE ) (15% interest) and are scheduled to be completed this year.About Central Petroleum Limited

