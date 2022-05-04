  
Corporate Update Presentation May 2022
Melbourne, May 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) is an Australian oil and gas company approaching its first production and revenue.

Key features include:

- Gas reserves and resources in the Cooper Basin close to infrastructure supplying the east coast domestic energy market

- A gas supply agreement with AGL till end-2026

- A fully funded exploration and capital works program

- An acreage portfolio spanning a range of maturities in the Cooper/Eromanga, Otway, Galilee and Bonaparte basins

- A management team and board with deep and proven experience in value creation through the discovery and development of oil and gas

About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy LtdVintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

    


Contact
Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au



