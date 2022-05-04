

Corporate Update Presentation May 2022

Melbourne, May 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) is an Australian oil and gas company approaching its first production and revenue.Key features include:- Gas reserves and resources in the Cooper Basin close to infrastructure supplying the east coast domestic energy market- A gas supply agreement with AGL till end-2026- A fully funded exploration and capital works program- An acreage portfolio spanning a range of maturities in the Cooper/Eromanga, Otway, Galilee and Bonaparte basins- A management team and board with deep and proven experience in value creation through the discovery and development of oil and gas*To view the presentation, please visit:About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.