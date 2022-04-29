

Launch of Strategic NATO Narrowband Waveform Product

Sydney, May 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK ) (Etherstack Wireless) is pleased to announce the launch of its NATO NBWF (Narrowband Waveform) standard waveform software implementation, framework and simulation tools for use by NATO member nations and their defence radio manufacturers.This product is strategically significant as a result of the potential revenue opportunity. There are no new customer contracts associated with this announcement. Future contracts, if realised, are likely to produce material revenues over a typical 10 to 15 year lifecycle of a deployment.This standards-based waveform suite will improve the sovereign communications capability of NATO nations and reduce the cost, effort and complexity for industry to supply interoperable systems to defence. It builds on substantial development effort that Etherstack has undertaken on behalf of multiple member nations' defence organisations over the past four years.Anna Squires, Director Defence & Waveforms, said "Etherstack has two decades of experience in waveform development for defence and critical communications in the US, Europe, Australasia and Japan. We have worked directly with national programs and ported our waveforms to fielded platforms manufactured by North American, Japanese and European defence equipment suppliers".Etherstack CEO, David Deacon said "It is a great achievement for Etherstack and we look forward to expanding our technology licensing and integration programs into additional nations in the coming 24 months".About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.