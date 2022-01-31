

Antigen Rapid Test Kit Received CE Certification

Sydney, June 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group ( OTCMKTS:BNIGF ) ( NSX:BTG ), an Australia-based biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced that it has received notification from its European Authorized Representative, CMC Medical Devices & Drugs SL, that its latest enhanced COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit - Colloidal Gold Method ("Rapid Test Kit") has complied with the applicable essential requirements of the council directive 98/79/EEC in vitro diagnostics as amended.Since its launch in 2020, the Rapid Test Kit has been further optimized and upgraded with greatly improved performance indicators. The enhanced Rapid Test Kit is not only simple and convenient to use but also is further improved with faster detection time and higher level of accuracy."We are pleased to receive the CE certification for our enhanced test kit as a recognition of the product's quality and standard. It has always been our strategy to keep improving our products to deliver maximum value and benefits to our customers. We are in the process of applying for regulatory approval for distribution of this test kit to other markets as well." said Jacky Zhang, CEO of Beroni Group.About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.