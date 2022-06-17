

Follow-on WA Resources Communications Network Order

Sydney, June 20, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to announce its Australian subsidiary, Auria Wireless Pty Limited ("Auria"), has entered another contract with communications system integrator, RCS Telecommunications Pty Ltd, to provide the Company's P25 digital radio network technology to the end customer, being a major iron ore mining company active in the Pilbara region of north-west Western Australia.This is in addition to the A$1m order announced on 26 April 2022, and is for another mine site in Western Australia. This order will provide the Company A$650,000 additional revenue in the second half of FY2022. The network deployment is also expected to contribute to additional long term annual support revenues commencing in FY2023.The order represents the eighth order for the Company's digital radio technology for new mining projects with the end resources customer. The combined value of these eight orders since May 2020 is in excess of A$3m and Etherstack management reiterates our expectation of additional orders within the next 12 months to the same end user.Etherstack CEO, David Deacon said, "As noted in previous announcements, our Australian manufactured P25 network technology has performed extremely well in previous deployments with the end customer. We believe they value local access to our design, manufacturing and support team.We have previously emphasised the importance of growing this strategic customer relationship and we are very pleased to be able to report this further order."Deacon continued, "Beyond this positive resource sector news, Etherstack management remain bullish about the outlook in relation to our telco carrier based MCPTX business development progress, satellite comms and government defence projects globally."About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.