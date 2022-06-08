

100% Renewable Energy Bitcoin Mining Facility

Hobart, June 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Tasmania Data Infrastructure Pty Ltd (TDI, Tasdata or the Company) is developing a large-scale, 100% renewable energy Bitcoin Mining facility at the Que River Mine Site in Tasmania, Australia with mining operations anticipated to commence in Q4 2022. The site has potential expansion capacity in excess of 100 megawatts, subject to infrastructure upgrades over time.On 7 June 2022, TDI entered into a conditional transaction with Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIGI ) whereby Mawson will exchange approximately 1975 ASIC Bitcoin Miners for a 33% equity holding in TDI (the Mawson Transaction).Further to the Mawson Transaction, TDI is pleased to announce that TDI and Mawson have executed an intellectual property (IP) licence agreement under which Mawson will licence to TDI certain information and know-how, including technical assistance to enable TDI to utilise Mawson's Modular Data Centre (MDC) mining infrastructure and associate technology (the Licence).TDI is continuing to progress the Mawson Transaction and further updates will be provided in due course.Michael Addison, Executive Director of Tasmania Data Infrastructure, said, "The license agreement is a critical component of TDI's strategic partnership with Mawson. It enables TDI to leverage the expertise of Mawson's Modular Data Centre (MDC) and associated technology, which has been robustly tested by one of the largest data infrastructure operators in the world."With our licensing agreement now in place, we expect to have over 5MW of fully-operational bitcoin mining capacity available by Q4 2022. In the meantime, TDI will continue to progress current work steams with TasNetworks, and local and state governments, to ensure we have all necessary approvals in place to progress this exciting new phase of development as we look to build the next large-scale, 100% renewable Bitcoin mining operation in Tasmania."About Mawson InfrastructureMawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI ) is a digital infrastructure provider, with multiple operations throughout the USA and Australia. Mawson's vertically integrated model is based on a long-term strategy to promote the global transition to the new digital economy. Mawson matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets. With a strong focus on shareholder returns and an aligned board and management, Mawson Infrastructure Group is emerging as a global leader in ESG focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure.About Tasmania Data Infrastructure Pty Ltd

Tasmania Data Infrastructure Pty Ltd (TDI) is an Australian-based digital infrastructure and Bitcoin Mining provider with operations in Tasmania, Australia. TDI offers a large-scale, 100% renewable energy generation solution at its Que River mining site which covers a total area of approximately 300 hectares and is located directly adjacent to TasNetworks' Que substation and two large-scale transmission lines servicing the northwest part of Tasmania. The site includes a 40 Mega Volt Ampere (MVA) substation to power a significant number of data mining machines, including potential expansion capacity in excess of 100 megawatts. TDI aims to become one of the largest, high performance, 100% renewable Bitcoin Mining Facilities in the world.