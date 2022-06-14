loading.........

Malibu, CA, June 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin or a conversation with Ali Haji, the CEO of ION Energy ( OTCMKTS:IONCF ) ( CVE:ION ) ( FRA:5YB ). Ion Energy is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Project.ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licencse awarded in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium.To Listen to the Interview, please visit:About ION Energy Ltd

