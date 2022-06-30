

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Contract Renewal

Brisbane, July 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) announces that the Board of Directors has agreed for Leon Devaney to continue as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from the expiry of the current contract on 1 July 2022.Central's Chair, Mick McCormack said, "Leon has been integral in realising the company's growth opportunities and has been a steady hand through challenging business conditions over the past couple of years. Since joining Central in 2012, Leon has been a very capable leader and problem solver and the Board looks forward to future success under Leon's leadership".*To view the employment contract, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.