

NSX Welcomes BetTube Corporation

Sydney, July 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetTube Corporation Ltd ( NSX:BOX ) has listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $12.3 million.

The BetTube Group began in 2018, on the cusp of the new Computer Revolution based on data analytics, machine learning and AI and the maturity of behavioural science, to build an online cloud-based platform providing a better wagering entertainment solution with innovative offerings on wagering products and services with responsible gambling and harm minimisation embedded in BetTube Group's ethos, structure and processes. The BetTube Group is committed to building wagering infrastructures which offer wagering Platform as a Service (PaaS) to entities wanting to enter the wagering industry. The BetTube Group's long term PaaS strategy begins with the Group using its proprietary platform to compete with Australian existing operators through its B2C brand "Bet Right".

About NSX Limited

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.