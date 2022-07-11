Melbourne, July 18, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has gas reserves and resources in the Cooper Basin close to infrastructure supplying the east coast domestic energy market with a gas supply agreement with AGL till end-2026.
Approaching its First Production and Revenue
The company is fully funded for exploration and capital works program and has an acreage portfolio spanning a range of maturities in the Cooper/Eromanga, Otway, Galilee and Bonaparte basins.
Vintage's management team and board has deep and proven experience in value creation through the discovery and development of oil and gas.
*To view the Update Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DTWBPOAT
About Vintage Energy Ltd
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.
