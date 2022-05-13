

Quarterly Report and Investor Briefing Notice

Sydney, July 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BTH ) ( OTCMKTS:BGTHF ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a brief webinar where management will provide an overview of the Company's Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C for the period ending 30 June 2022. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11.00 am (AEST) on Wednesday 27 July 2022 / USA Tuesday 26 April 9.00 pm EDT.Details of the event are as follows:Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited June Quarterly Report Investor WebinarPresenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane, and Global Financial Controller, Cyril DesouzaDate and Time: Wednesday 27 July 2022 at 11.00 am AEST (US 9.00pm EDT 26 July)Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationTo register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send questions to contact person below.About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.