

$3.3m Contract with Global Financial Services Group

Sydney, July 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BTH ) ( OTCMKTS:BGTHF ) confirms that it has signed an extension and expansion to an existing contract with Fidelity Workplace Services LLC. The relationship has contractual commitments through to 30 June 2025.This contract is the single largest contract signed to date using Brainshark technology. Brainshark, Inc was acquired by Bigtincan in September 2021.About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd

