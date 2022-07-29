

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, July 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) is pleased to report on its Quarterly Activities and Cashflow for the June quarter 2022, highlighted by significant advances towards the recommencement of spodumene (lithium) production at the Company's North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, Canada.Quarter HighlightsQuebec, Canada- Sayona and Piedmont approve North American Lithium (NAL) restart, boosted by successful A$190 million placement to global institutional, professional and sophisticated investors- Positive Pre-Feasibility Study highlights value of NAL operation, confirming technical and financial viability over 27-year life-of-mine, with pre-tax NPV (8% discount) of A$1 billion, IRR of 140% and capital payback within two years- New lithium discoveries show potential for increased resource at Moblan Lithium Project, enhancing emerging northern lithium hub- Positive NOVONIX battery test results reaffirm quality of Authier Lithium Project's spodumene- Sayona Quebec releases Corporate Social Responsibility report, highlighting commitment to sustainable development, community relations and health and safetyWestern Australia- Deep diamond drilling commences at Mallina Lithium Project under earn-in partner Morella Corporation Limited- Lithium targets identified at Sayona's Mt Edon prospect- Maiden 60-hole air-core drilling program completed at Deep Well, targeting Hemi-style gold mineralisation.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Sayona Mining Limited

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

