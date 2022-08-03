

Quarterly Update Webinar

Brisbane, Aug 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) will hold a webinar presentation on Thursday, 4 August 2022 commencing at 10:00am AEST.Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Leon Devaney, and Chief Financial Officer, Damian Galvin, will cover Central's last quarter performance and provide an update on recent and upcoming activities.Attendees will be provided an opportunity to submit questions for a Q&A session to occur at the completion of the presentation.Participants wishing to join this webinar online will need to register using the following link:About Central Petroleum Limited

Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.