

Palm Valley 12 Drilling Update

Brisbane, Oct 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( C9J:FRA ) ( CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) advises that as at 0600 hrs ACST on 10 October 2022 the Palm Valley 12 (PV12) sidetrack (ST2) in OL3 was undergoing clean-up flows in preparation for a further flow test. The well reached a total depth of 3,039m measured depth on 8 October 2022.



After flow testing is complete, operations will commence to run production tubing and complete the well as a gas producer.



The PV12 ST2 well is being drilled under a joint venture between Central (50% interest), New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited ( ASX:NZO ) (35% interest) and Cue Energy Resources Limited ( ASX:CUE ) (15% interest).





About Central Petroleum Limited





Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.