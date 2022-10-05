  
MetalsFinancial GeneralMaterials GeneralMiningGoldCopper
loading.........
 

Perth, Oct 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) formed in June 2019 with the strategy of developing copper projects in Australia.

The first transaction in 2019 was an earn-in and JV of the Hollandaire Copper Project, a shallow high grade copper sulphide resource. This was followed in 2020 by the purchase of the nearby shallow Nanadie Well Copper Gold Project, which combined with Hollandaire forms the Murchison Copper Gold Project.

Cyprium then acquired a portfolio of assets in 2021 which included the Nifty Copper Project (in care and maintenance), the large Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt resource and a regional exploration earn-in and JV with IGO Limited (ASX:IGO).

The Nifty Copper Project already has in place an open pit oxide heap leach SX-EW operation, an underground sulphide mine, 2.8 Mtpa sulphide concentrator and associated infrastructure, all on care and maintenance.

Nifty is the sixth ranked copper development project in Australia by copper metal and the highest grade of the top group whilst Maroochydore is ranked 8th, an amazing result for a small company started three years ago.

Cyprium now has a near term production project from an Australian based long-life mine, producing copper metal, a critical metal in the global transition to a clean and sustainable energy base.

To watch the Video Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/63PSZX31


About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals LtdCyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

 


Contact
Barry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550

Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary

Lexi OHalloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com



Link: Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) Video Investor Presentation 1-2-1 Tech Metals

Related Companies

Cyprium Metals Ltd

ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  (Since Published: 331) 
Related Industry Topics:

MetalsFinancial GeneralMaterials GeneralMiningGoldCopper

Presentation

Download Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

VIDEO: Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) MD Barry Cahill on the Nifty Copper Project Restart Update

Cyprium Metals Ltd


Read More