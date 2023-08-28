

Entitlement Offer Update

Perth, Aug 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to advise that it has executed a Shortfall Agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (Nebari) to take $500,000 of the shortfall under the $5,000,000 Entitlement Offer which closes on 7 September 2023 (also refer to CYM ASX release dated 14 August 2023, "Lodgement of Prospectus").



Under the Shortfall Agreement, Nebari has agreed to subscribe for $500,000 worth of Shares (being 12,500,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (with free attaching 1:2 Options at $0.06 per option) pursuant to the Shortfall Offer (Shortfall Shares).



In addition, the Board has received interest to take a substantial portion of the shortfall (if any). Shareholders as at the Record Date (18 August 2023) can apply for their pro rata entitlements and top up allocations directly through CYM's share registry, Automic. Please visit:

Management Comment



Clive Donner, proposed Managing Director commented:



"We are very pleased to have our financier, Nebari, a highly respected and experienced financier of mining projects globally, subscribing for $500,000 of Shortfall Shares in the Entitlement Offer."



