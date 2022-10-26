

Quarterly Report and 4C Investor Briefing Notice

Sydney, Oct 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) ( BGTHF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a brief webinar where management will provide an overview of the Company's Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C for the period ending 30 September 2022. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11.30 am (AEDT) on Thursday 27 October 2022 / USA Wednesday 26 October 8.30 pm EDT.



Details of the event are as follows:



Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited June Quarterly Report Investor Webinar



Presenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane, Global Financial Controller, Cyril Desouza and Chief Product Officer, Stefan Teulon

Date and Time: Thursday 27 October 2022 at 11.30 am AEDT (US 8.30pm EDT 26 October)

Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration



To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:



https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/S6N624H1





About Bigtincan Holdings Limited





Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.