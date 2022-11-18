

Vali Gas Field Commissioning

Melbourne, Nov 18, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ), 50% interest holder and Operator of the ATP 2021 Joint Venture ("JV") (other interest holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%,) provides the following update to expectations on completion of the Vali gas project.



Vintage advises commissioning of the Vali gas field facilities is now expected to occur in January 2023 after the Christmas-New Year break. Commissioning was previously expected to commence in December 2022 with first gas to follow later in that month.



The revision to expectations has been made following recent weather events in November which have disrupted pipeline installation work, necessitated rework in some cases and limited access to the site.



Forecasts now indicate the works required for handover are unlikely to be completed prior to the yearend break for field contractors commencing 22 December 2022. Work is scheduled to resume on or around 4 January 2023.



Trenching is nearing completion on the main export Vali-Beckler pipeline, and installation of the Fiberspar pipe will commence today. Installation of the pond liners are complete and the placing of concrete footings is due to commence this weekend. Work in the period to 21 December 2022 will focus on installation and testing of all flowlines and the construction of key infrastructure in order that commissioning can commence as soon as possible after operations resume in January 2023.



