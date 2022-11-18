Engagement Hub technology now available to Zoom customers globally.



Bigtincan Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update

Sydney, Nov 18, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) ( BGTHF:OTCMKTS ), a global software company providing a leading AI-powered sales enablement automation platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Bigtincan Engagement Hub within the Zoom App Marketplace. The integration brings together the popular Zoom video communication solution and the market-leading sales and customer engagement solution from Bigtincan and is available now to all Zoom customers.



The Bigtincan Engagement Hub allows users to sync scheduled and completed Zoom Meeting details into the Engagement Hub Meetings Dashboard. Meetings can be scheduled from the user's preferred calendar solution and are automatically captured within the Engagement Hub.



Recorded meetings are automatically transcribed and analysed using Bigtincan's patented VoiceVibes technology to provide insightful conversation intelligence reports with objective feedback, valuable metrics and voice perception analysis.



The solution also provides next step content-centric actions based on the outcomes of recorded Zoom Meetings, and easily logs these activities into CRM systems.



"The launch of Engagement Hub in the Zoom App Marketplace gives customers the flexibility to use a favourite meeting provider and aggregate customer activities and meeting history into one location," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan. "In addition, the insights and capabilities provided by our intelligent enablement platform, such as conversation intelligence, transcript search, and AI-driven recommendations of next best actions, give our customers additional value.



The integration also serves as a solution for more effective coaching. Managers can quickly review recorded call results and receive AI-powered feedback including:



- Automatic call transcription with word search



- Percentage of participant time spent speaking, total questions asked, and conversation switches



- Speaker articulation feedback across pace, clarity, and use of filler words



- Tone of voice analytics using Bigtincan's proprietary VoiceVibes conversational intelligence system



Customers that use Bigtincan Engagement Hub and Zoom Meetings can set up the integration in just a few easy steps. More information on Bigtincan's full product suite for sales enablement can be found at www.bigtincan.com/platform.



LiveTiles Update



Bigtincan has withdrawn its non-binding indicative proposal (Proposal) to acquire all of the shares in LiveTiles Limited ACN 066 139 991 (LVT or LiveTiles) dated 3 October 2022. The Proposal was subject to a number of conditions, including completion of satisfactory due diligence, reasonable access to management and no material change to LVT's assets or prospects.



On 18 October 2022 (after Bigtincan made its Proposal), LVT announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire the remaining 80.03% of My Net Zero it did not already own and would issue new shares to fund the first tranche of that acquisition, which have since been issued.



There has also been a number of overall people changes at LVT since Bigtincan made its Proposal, as announced by LVT on 27 October 2022, and on 2 November 2022 LVT announced that an LVT shareholder had requisitioned a general meeting to consider the removal and replacement of LVT directors.



Bigtincan has received very limited engagement from LVT on the Proposal and has not been granted access to due diligence.



While Bigtincan continues to believe a combination of LiveTiles and Bigtincan is a compelling opportunity for both company's shareholders, in light of the recent developments at LVT and the lack of genuine engagement to date, Bigtincan has decided to withdraw its Proposal.





About Bigtincan Holdings Limited





Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.