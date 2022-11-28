

Loan Facility Expanded to Fund Increased Production

Brisbane, Nov 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( C9J:FRA ) ( CNPTF:OTCMKTS ) advises that it has entered into an agreement with Macquarie Bank Limited ("Macquarie") for the expansion of its existing debt facility ("Loan Facility") for up to $12 million to fund increased production across its Amadeus Basin gas projects.



Funding from the expanded facility will be available for Central's share of up to six well recompletions and two new development wells at the Mereenie field to be completed next year (subject to final Joint Venture approval) with additional production expected to be sold into an attractive east coast gas market.



Details



The new facility consists of two separate tranches of $6 million, each of which can be activated upon satisfaction of certain conditions precedent which include requirements that Macquarie be satisfied that:



- Central's capital commitments under agreed development plans and exploration projects are fully-funded from available facilities and expected operating cash flows for the term of the facility; and



- Certain new gas sale agreement thresholds are met.



Access to funds under a tranche will be cancelled unless the tranche has been at least partly utilised by:



- For the first tranche, 31 December 2022



- For the second tranche, 31 December 2023.



Any funds drawn under the expanded facility will be repaid as follows:



- For the first tranche, 50% to repaid by quarterly equal instalments between the date of utilisation and 30 September 2025.



- For the second tranche, 40% to be repaid by quarterly equal instalments between the date of utilisation and 30 September 2025.



Central will pay a commitment fee on any undrawn facility funds equal to 40% of the facility interest rate. Other key terms, including interest rate margin and financial covenants will remain unchanged.



Central may elect not to utilise the unused portion of the expanded facility and may repay any drawn funds at any time without penalty.



Central has granted Macquarie a royalty equal to 0.25% of the gross well head value derived from a 35% participating interest in exploration permit 112 (Northern Territory) as part of the consideration for the new facility.



Comments from the CEO



"This expansion of our existing loan facility provides flexible access to low-cost capital which we can use to accelerate recompletions and new development wells at Mereenie, along with other gas projects to increase gas supply to customers in the Northern Territory and eastern states. These are long term investments in production capacity that are forecast to generate strong forward revenues with ample debt service coverage," said Central's Managing Director & CEO, Leon Devaney.





About Central Petroleum Limited





Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP) is a well-established, and emerging ASX-listed Australian oil and gas producer. In our short history, Central has grown to become the largest onshore gas producer in the Northern Territory (NT), supplying industrial customers and senior gas distributors in NT and the wider Australian east coast market.

Central is positioned to become a significant domestic energy supplier, with exploration and development plans across 180,000 km2 of tenements in Queensland and the Northern Territory, including some of Australia's largest known onshore conventional gas prospects. Central has also completed an MoU with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG) to progress the proposed Amadeus to Moomba Gas Pipeline to a Final Investment Decision.

We are also seeking to develop the Range gas project, a new gas field located among proven CSG fields in the Surat Basin, Queensland with 135 PJ (net to Central) of development-pending 2C contingent resource.