

Successful Completion of Institutional Placement and Equity Raising Presentation

Sydney, Dec 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) ( BGTHF:OTCMKTS ), a global software company providing a leading AI-powered sales enablement automation platform, is pleased to announce the receipt of binding commitments for its $30 million institutional placement ("Placement") of new fully paid ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an issue price of $0.60 per New Share. Funds from the equity raising will be applied to:



1. execute on identified strategic M&A and integration program;



2. future inorganic and organic growth initiatives; and



3. working capital and offer costs.



The Company has identified a number of potential strategic M&A targets that it would like to pursue to accelerate its product roadmap.



The Placement was conducted at an issue price of $0.60 per New Share, representing a 16.7% discount to the closing price of $0.720 on 6 December 2022 and a 19.5% discount to the 5-day VWAP of $0.746 on 6 December 2022.



The Placement will result in the issue of 50.0m New Shares which will rank equally with existing BTH shares. The Placement shares will be issued as a single tranche, utilising the Company's available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.



Share Purchase Plan



BTH will also undertake a share purchase plan ("SPP") that will offer eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand the right to apply for up to $10,000 of New Shares at the same issue price as the Placement to raise up to $5 million. BTH reserves the right to scale back applications at its discretion. Shareholders on BTH's register at 7.00pm 7 December 2022, being the record date, and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand will be entitled to participate in the SPP. Further details on the SPP will be provided to shareholders in due course.



A timetable in respect of the Placement and SPP is provided at Appendix A*.



Additional information



Further details of the capital raising are set out in the Investor Presentation to be provided to the ASX. The Investor Presentation contains important information, including key risks and international offer restrictions.



Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Henslow Pty Ltd are acting as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement and SPP.



*To view the Timetable, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/T79HWMW0



To view the Equity Raising Presentation, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/IHN8X4VE







About Bigtincan Holdings Limited





