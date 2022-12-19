

Appointment of Advisors to Nachu Project

Sydney, Dec 19, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( ASX:MNS ) ( U1P:FRA ) ( MNSEF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed HCF International Advisers Limited ("HCF") as financial adviser and Milbank LLP ("Milbank") as legal adviser for its Nachu Graphite Project.



- HCF has significant experience in providing structured finance advisory and raising project financing for the global mining sector and has raised over US$12 billion



- Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm founded in 1866 with extensive experience in the mining and metals industry and over 30 years transaction experience in Africa



HCF is an independent corporate finance advisory boutique based in London, UK with a primary focus on the mining and metals sector and a long history of securing funding for projects in Africa. HCF provides strategic and financial advice to companies across the complete life cycle of a project in relation to securing funding to bring projects through to operations and has raised over US$12 Billion.



International law firm Milbank has advised a range of clients on some of Africa's most significant transactions in the last 30 years, including Tanzania across a number of jurisdictions and sectors and as a result have an in-depth knowledge of local markets and their nuances.



Magnis CEO David Taylor commented: "We are pleased to appoint HCF and Milbank as our advisers who have significant mining finance experience in Africa. Both advisers will be instrumental in our plans to raise project financing and achieve final investment decision and financial close for the development of the Nachu Graphite Project"





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited





Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.