

Update on Sale of Invictus BioPharma

Sydney, Dec 21, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - On 5 April 2022, the Directors of VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) announced the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary, Invictus BioPharma Pty Ltd to Invictus BioPharma Holdings Ltd (IVBHL) (the Transaction).



Shareholders of VTL subsequently approved the transaction at a general meeting held on 3 June 2022.



To enable the Transaction to be completed, VTL and IVBHL have agreed to extend the Sunset Date from 31 December 2022 to 31 March 2023.





