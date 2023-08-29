

VTL commences divestment of Invictus BioPharma Pty Ltd

Sydney, Aug 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - VGI Health Technology Limited ( NSX:VTL ) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by Invictus BioPharma Holdings Ltd (IVBHL) that IVBHL is now in a position to commence the process of acquiring Invictus BioPharma Pty Ltd in accordance with the Share Sale Agreement approved by shareholders on 3 June 2022. Further updates will be provided as the settlement of this transaction progresses.





About VGI Health Technology Limited





VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.