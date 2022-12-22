

Magnis AAM Project Advances

Sydney, Dec 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( ASX:MNS ) ( U1P:FRA ) ( MNSEF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jones Lang Lasalle, Americas, Inc ("JLL") as real estate adviser for its planned Active Anode Manufacturing facility in the US.



JLL will assist Magnis in identifying and securing a real estate solution for its planned AAM facility in the US that best meets the Company's long-term operational plans. JLL will also assist Magnis in selecting, negotiating, and documenting the transaction for the planned facility.



Additionally, the Company has placed orders for key long lead time equipment with leading supplier Hosokawa Alpine Aktiengesellschaft for its Active Anode Material Demonstration Plant. Working in conjunction with its battery technology partner C4V LLC, the demonstration plant will produce battery grade materials that will enable Magnis to provide samples to prospective customers as part of their qualification process.



Magnis CEO David Taylor commented: "We are very pleased to have engaged Jones Lang Lasalle to assist with the site selection process for our US active anode materials facility. There are multiple factors that need to be considered when identifying and securing a suitable site, and Jones Lang Lasalle demonstrated that they have the experience, technology, and resources to meet our needs.



The placement of key equipment orders for our demonstration plant is a major step forward, and we are now looking forward to working in collaboration with our technology partner C4V to advance the project into the delivery phase."



About JLL



JLL ( NYSE:JLL ) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About Hosokawa Alpine Aktiengesellschaft



Hosokawa Alpine is the leading international provider of particle processing products and systems for powder analysis. They have over 120 years of experience, innovation and continuous improvement resulting in perfection in size reduction technology made in Germany. Hosokawa Alpine supplies customers in the chemicals, pharmaceutical, food and feed, minerals and metals as well as the recycling industries with their tailor-made solutions that promise safety and reliability across the entire process chain.





About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited





Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.