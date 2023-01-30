loading.........

Bendigo, Feb 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Ltd ( ASX:AHX ) MD Dr. Chris Richards speaks with ABN Newswire on the recent acquisitions the company has made in the mixed animal veterinary industry.



Dr. Richards talks about the underlying business and the growth in recent years of companion animal healthcare needs. As well as the production animal veterinary services the company provides, the acquisition of two more mixed animal veterinary services adds to the organic growth of the enterprise.



Apiam has been actively acquiring veterinary practices, and is the largest regional provider, with over 320 veterinarians operating under the Apiam brand.



