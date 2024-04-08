loading.........

Bendigo, April 8, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited ( ASX:AHX ) MD Dr. Chris Richards Speaks with ABN Newswire on Revenue Growth in the Business and the consolidation of acquisitions made by the company over the last two years.



The company is seeing balance sheet growth with increased earnings as the company integrates the recently acquired veterinary clinics.



The company has introduced a dividend of one cent per share, and all directors participated in the recent dividend re-investment plan at market rates.



To Watch the Video Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6DTL1TIR





About Apiam Animal Health Limited





Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is one of Australia's leading rural veterinary businesses made up of more than 80 Veterinary Clinics and 330 highly experienced veterinarians as part of a team of over 1300 dedicated professionals. The majority of Apiam's vet clinics, production animal, and allied businesses have been around a long time, many of them decades and are spread Australia wide reaching into the heart of dairy, beef, sheep and pig country and the regional towns that are at their centre.

Apiam Animal Health is committed to providing best in class care for its clients, the animals in their care and the communities where people live and work. The Company's purpose, to enrich the lives of animals, people and communities, is applied across all businesses from vet clinic to production animal consultancy, logistics and laboratory with vets and allied staff sharing expertise and specialist knowledge. Apiam is focused on meeting the needs of its clients and shaping the future of the industry to deliver best practice animal health and welfare at a local level and nationally.

