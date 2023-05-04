loading.........

Bendigo, May 4, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited ( ASX:AHX ) Managing Director Dr. Chris Richards outlines the Apiam brand and growing business, with veterinary practices joining the Apiam brand.



The recent third quarter results show that all sectors of the operation are positive, producing growth from the legacy business, while rapidly bringing the recent acquisitions into contributing significantly to the bottom line.



The company is now slowing the acquisitions process to allow a robust expansion from the previous two years of intensive broadening of the scope and territory.



