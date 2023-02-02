

FY2022 Results Webinar

Sydney, Feb 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) advises that David Deacon (CEO) and David Carter (CFO) will be hosting an investor webinar at 11:00am (AEDST) on Friday 17 February 2023 following the release of its full year financial year 2022 results for the year ending 31 December 2022.



Investors can register for the webinar via the following link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7VY1ZLIW





About Etherstack Plc





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as APCO P25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.