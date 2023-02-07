  
Sydney, Feb 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) (U1P:FRA) (MNSEF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to participate in the Bell Potter Unearthed Conference being held virtually today.

About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy TechnologiesMagnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P)  is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.

    


