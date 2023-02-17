

Full year 2022 Results Presentation

Sydney, Feb 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK ) is a wireless technology provider that supplies our own mission critical wireless networks to the public safety, utilities and resource sector. The company also licenses key technology to over 20 other wireless equipment manufacturers globally



Two critical new products launched



- Successful launch of our 3GPP standards based MCX IWF telco carrier product for 4G & 5G networks



- NATO NBWF (Narrowband Waveform) software implementation, framework and simulation tools for use by NATO member nations



Strategic Business



- 5 year extension to the Samsung Global Teaming Agreement



- An initial Nokia MCX IWF pilot contract



- Completion of the 2020 Australian Defense project and start of new AUD $1.7 m Work Package



- Expansion and follow-on orders received for Rio Tinto LMR network projects



UK and Australian government deals



- UK Ministry of Defense



- Australian Department of Defense



- Australian Department of Home Affairs



Strategic strengths



- Strong global interest in Etherstack's evolving technologies



- Growing recurring revenues



- Healthy opportunity pipeline



- Intellectual property portfolio developed over +20 years



- Continued positive exposure to global infrastructure and government spending



Etherstack plc (UK) is a majority Australian owned business listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ( ASX:ESK ) with a Market Capitalisation of ~A$70m and has R&D offices in Sydney, Yokohama, Reading (UK) and New York.



With 48 employees globally, the company is highly profitable, debt free, and growing 3 Core Businesses with a diversified revenue mix.



- Digital radio networks for first responders, essential services, resource sector and security/defense organizations - high margin system sales and support revenues



- Technology licensing of R&D keeps our own products fresh and generates additional royalties revenue



- New high growth cellular network technology to bridge 4G/5G networks with existing government digital radio networks - licensing deals with Samsung & Nokia



*To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/B607M9WO





About Etherstack Plc





Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is the world's leading licensor of wireless technologies for the digital LMR industry and the Company develops wireless products for the main digital radio communications standards known as APCO P25, TETRA and DMR. Over the past 25 years, over twenty wireless equipment manufacturers have licensed LMR technologies from Etherstack for use in their products.

MCPTT over LTE is an emerging cellular standard that provides public safety grade PTT (Push-To-Talk) solutions within 4G and 5G cellular networks. Demand for MCPTT services and equipment by telecommunications carriers and end user agencies has been steadily growing in the past few years and is expected to rise rapidly over the next 36-48 months.