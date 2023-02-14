loading.........

Brisbane, Feb 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cannindah Resources Ltd ( ASX:CAE ) Executive Chairman Tom Pickett is interviewed by ABN Newswire on the recent results from the Mt Cannindah project in Queensland where completion of drill holes 15 and 16 along with assay data has been made available.



Mr Pickett outlines the history of the copper results to date, and the upcoming program with the completion of holes 17 and 18. The company looks to complete 23 drill holes on its 9 mining leases and 2 EPM areas in the short term with results to be released as they are acquired.



The Mt Cannindah project is 100 kilometres south of the Port of Gladstone and has access to infrastructure by haul road "at the gate".



With a resource that boasts copper and gold from surface to many hundreds of metres, this is a resource that just keeps getting bigger. The current program is looking to extend the resource to the South, and results from the latest drilling will be made available in the coming weeks.



To watch the video interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/G72N4830





About Cannindah Resources Limited





Cannindah Resources Limited is an ASX-listed (ASX:CAE) Queensland, Australia-based exploration and resource development company. We are focused on copper and gold mineral exploration, evaluation, and progressing various mineral projects.

Cannindah's goal is to preserve shareholder wealth and grow the value of the flagship asset with prudent exploration methods. Our focus is to progress further exploration work at the Piccadilly Project and review the possible strategies for Mount Cannindah Project.