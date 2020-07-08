loading.........

Brisbane, Oct 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cannindah Resources Ltd ( ASX:CAE ) Executive Chairman Tom Pickett is interviewed by ABN Newswire on the latest drilling results at their Mt Cannindah copper and gold project.



The exploration program has six additional holes planned for the short term to extend the strike to the southern and northern ends.



The company has identified porphyry indicators, with long intercepts of high grade copper in the drilling program since the start of the year.



Cannindah holds nine mining leases and two EPM areas that the company believes contains a large scale mineral resource.



To Watch the Video Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8RH38H9P





About Cannindah Resources Limited

Cannindah Resources Limited is an ASX-listed (ASX:CAE) Queensland, Australia-based exploration and resource development company. We are focused on copper and gold mineral exploration, evaluation, and progressing various mineral projects.

Cannindah's goal is to preserve shareholder wealth and grow the value of the flagship asset with prudent exploration methods. Our focus is to progress further exploration work at the Piccadilly Project and review the possible strategies for Mount Cannindah Project.